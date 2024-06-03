95º
Divers recover body of missing 13-year-old boy from Lake Corpus Christi, officials say

Sonar technology, divers used in search effort

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Lake Corpus Christi State Park. (Rebecca Salinas, KSAT)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The body of a 13-year-old boy reported missing after jumping into Lake Corpus Christi over the weekend was recovered Monday, according to San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

Deputies were called to the lakeside Sunday afternoon for a report of a missing boy.

Four young boys were jumping off an old boat when a 13-year-old jumped into the water and never surfaced, Rivera said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the sheriff’s office launched a search effort for the boy.

Sonar technology was used in the search, along with Deputy Constable Mark Lemmons as a driver, Rivera said.

State divers eventually recovered the boy’s body on Monday, Rivera said.

“Our sincere condolences to the family,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

