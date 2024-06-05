SAPD officer shoots, kills man involved in domestic dispute in Medical Center area, police chief says

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer during a domestic dispute incident at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Babcock Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer during a domestic dispute incident at an apartment complex in the Medical Center area Tuesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Babcock Road.

McManus said the man and his girlfriend were having an argument when the man left and returned with a gun.

During the time the man was gone, the woman was on the phone with police dispatchers.

When an officer arrived at the unit, he saw the man pointing a gun at the woman and heard a shot go off, McManus said.

Seconds later, the officer shot the man, McManus said. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The woman was not injured, McManus said. Her age was not immediately available.

The man did not point the gun at the officer, McManus said.

The officer involved in the shooting has 11 years with the department.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, a list of resources is available on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page, which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

