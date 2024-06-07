80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Blue Bell brings back Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream flavor

The flavor is available in pint and half-gallon sizes

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Food, Blue Bell, Trending, Ice Cream
Oatmeal Cream Pie ice cream from Blue Bell (Blue Bell)

SAN ANTONIO – A sweet favorite has returned to Blue Bell.

The Texas-based creamery announced that the Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream flavor returned to stores on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

“The flavor is a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl,” Blue Bell said in an Instagram post.

The flavor is available in pint and half-gallon sizes, but only for a limited time.

Last month, Blue Bell added a new flavor to its lineup — A&W Root Beer Float, which will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes through 2025.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos