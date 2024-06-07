Blue Bell brings back Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream flavor

SAN ANTONIO – A sweet favorite has returned to Blue Bell.

The Texas-based creamery announced that the Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream flavor returned to stores on Thursday.

“The flavor is a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl,” Blue Bell said in an Instagram post.

The wait is over. Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today! The flavor is a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl. Available for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/qF9kGMiXuG — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) June 6, 2024

The flavor is available in pint and half-gallon sizes, but only for a limited time.

Last month, Blue Bell added a new flavor to its lineup — A&W Root Beer Float, which will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes through 2025.