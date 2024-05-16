Blue Bell releases new A&W Root Beer Float ice cream flavor

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of root beer floats can have something to look forward to from Blue Bell: The Texas-based creamery just announced its A&W Root Beer Float ice cream.

The new flavor will be available in stores starting Thursday, May 16. A&W Root Beer Float will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes through 2025.

A news release states the flavor includes Blue Bell’s vanilla ice cream swirled with an A&W Root Beer-flavored sherbet.

“We received many requests for an A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream,” John Neal Robinson, Blue Bell general sales manager, said in the release. “After the huge success of Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream last year, we were ready to work together on another delicious flavor. We recommend enjoying a few scoops in a chilled mug just like your favorite root beer.”

The new flavor is available in the 23 states where Blue Bell products are sold. The creamery also ships products nationwide.

In March, Blue Bell released the Gooey Butter Cake ice cream flavor to celebrate its expansion to Missouri. It is still available in stores in half-gallon and pint sizes.

