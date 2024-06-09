Man stabbed on West Side, rushed to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating what led to a stabbing on the West Side.

The stabbing happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Commerce Street and North Frio Street.

Witnesses told police that the 30-year-old victim was sleeping next to his fiancé when an unidentified male suspect walked up to the victim, stabbed him and fled eastbound on Commerce Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, SAPD said.

As of Sunday morning, officials said they had not found the suspect.