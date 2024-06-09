Nightly closures expected this week on I-35 as TxDOT crews pave roadway

On Sunday night, crews will work on the northbound lanes of I-35 between O'Connor Road and Pat Booker Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic delays on Interstate 35 are expected nightly on the Northeast Side because of paving operations by the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said over the next five nights, there will be full closures on northbound I-35 main lanes, southbound I-35 main lanes, and multiple entrance and exit ramp closures. This is so crews can pave interstate parts for the I-35 Northeast Expansion Central Construction Project.

Recommended Videos

Below is a breakdown of where exactly crews will be working each night between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. over the next week:

Sunday, June 9: Northbound I-35 from O’Connor Road to Pat Booker Road.

Monday, June 10: Northbound I-35 from Judson Road to Pat Booker Road and southbound I-35 from Pat Booker Road to Judson Road.

Tuesday, June 11: Southbound I-35 from Pat Booker Road to O’Connor Road.

Wednesday, June 12: Southbound I-35 from Judson Road to Weidner Road.

Thursday, June 13: Southbound I-35 from O’Connor Road to Weidner Road.

TxDOT is asking drivers to follow detour signs. This construction has already caused headaches for a lot of drivers, including Elizabeth Rios.

“It’s gotten worse,” Rios said. “There’s potholes, there’s uneven lanes, and it’s just getting worse and worse.”

Rios commutes daily on I-35. But because of the construction over the last year, she’s decided to change her job and work closer to home.

“It’s unsafe for drivers,” Rios said. “I did apply for a job a lot closer to home now because it’s gotten worse.”

Three months ago, Rios was driving on the interstate when a piece of asphalt kicked up and hit her car. She said that came with a big bill, and she still has yet to hear back from TxDOT on the claim.

“I got a claim number and a response email saying that somebody would be in contact with me shortly,” Rios said. “I never got a call.”

A spokesperson for TxDOT said all claims will be forwarded to the contractor because this is a construction zone. If you need to file a claim, use this link.