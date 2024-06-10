Teenager shot twice while sitting inside his car on far West Side, SAPD says

Teen shot twice on far West Side near Loop 1604, Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot twice while sitting inside his car overnight.

The incident occurred just after midnight behind a restaurant in the 6600 block of West Loop 1604, not far from Culebra Road on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, the teen had just left work and was sitting in his car when someone started shooting at his vehicle. The juvenile was struck twice by the bullets, hitting him once in the arm and once in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he’s expected to recover. There is no description of the suspects. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.