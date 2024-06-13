Grocery app ‘Martie’ sells pantry goods at deep discount

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Lucy Korczyk is Mom to two growing boys. That means a lot of snacks.

“That gets expensive. a box of granola bars is up three, four, five bucks,” she said.

She says she’s saving big bucks by using an online grocery delivery service called Martie. The company website and app claim to sell shelf-stable groceries, from chickpea puffs to Rice Krispie treats for 40 to 70% off.

How? The California-based company buys and sells manufacturers’ surplus.

“Actually, 30 to 40% of food produced goes to landfills. So instead of that happening, we save these perfectly fine products and offer huge discounts to our customers,” said Martie co-founder Louise Fritjoffson.

It’s not only a win for the customer, she said, it cuts down on waste and helps the environment.

“Nothing is expired,” Korczyk said. “Everything is in date and still good.”

If something is nearing its “Best By Date,” the website clearly states that.

Korczyk says she routinely buys baking products, snacks, gluten-free breads and coconut oil.

“This (a coconut oil product) is something I always buy,” she said. “It’s usually 15 to 20 dollars. They (Martie) had it for $6.99″

There is no subscription fee and shipping is free if you spend at least $50.

A quick shop on Martie turned up a large bag of Stacy’s Pita Chips for $3.69. They’re listed for more than $7 at Walmart. A bag of Kind granola selling for $2.39 on Martie is posted for more than $5 on HEB’s site.

Martie is not a one-stop shop.

“We say Shop Martie first. Get your coffee, your kids’ snacks, your pasta, your pasta sauces. Everything that lives in the cupboard,” Fritjoffson said. “When you need to get your eggs and milk, you need to go to your farmer’s market or local grocery store.”

Martie does not sell fresh or frozen foods. They do offer plenty of gluten-free, organic, and health-conscious brands. They also have pet, body and home categories.

As for Lucy, so far, she’s placed 20 orders.

“Since I started using it, I saved $1851 and rescued 270 pounds,” she said.

And her cupboards are stocked with plenty of snacks.