Adopt a dog or cat for free from Animal Defense League during Father’s Day weekend

Aaron, Twilight and Tia are available for adoption at ADL.

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League of Texas will have free pet adoptions this weekend for Father’s Day.

From Friday through Monday, all adoption fees will be waived for puppies, kittens, dogs and cats. The pets will be available at the following locations:

Nacogdoches Campus, 11300 Nacogdoches Road: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paul Jolly Campus, 210 Tuleta Drive: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ADL adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, internal and external parasite treatment, and a starter bag of pet food from Heritage Ranch by H-E-B.

Chuckles is available for adoption at ADL. (Animal Defense League)