SAFD says resident rushed to hospital following fire

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire that sent a resident to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to a residence around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Woodlawn Avenue and Howard Street.

When they arrived, firefighters saw a first-floor unit on fire and were able to extinguish it within minutes, an SAFD official told KSAT.

Residents were able to vacate the residence, but one of them suffered serious injuries, the official said. It is unclear how or where the resident suffered the injuries.

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital. Their official condition is not yet known.

Some residents told the fire department that an explosion at the residence preceded the fire, but SAFD said those details are not confirmed.

Other residents were able to return to their units after SAFD extinguished the fire.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.