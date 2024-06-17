Here’s what City of San Antonio services will be open, closed on Juneteenth 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, in commemoration of Juneteenth.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

Other city services will operate as follows:

Police and Fire

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

General Services

The 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots).

Outdoor Pools will be open on June 19. Visit SanAntonio.gov/ParksAndRec for hours of operation and locations.

City parks and trails will be open.

Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held.

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Garbage, recycling, and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week.

Facilities & Administrative Offices