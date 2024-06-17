Here’s what City of San Antonio services will be open, closed on Juneteenth 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, in commemoration of Juneteenth.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.
Other city services will operate as follows:
Police and Fire
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
General Services
- The 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions.
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty.
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots).
- Outdoor Pools will be open on June 19. Visit SanAntonio.gov/ParksAndRec for hours of operation and locations.
- City parks and trails will be open.
- Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held.
Waste Collection & Drop Off
- Garbage, recycling, and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week.
Facilities & Administrative Offices
- Open
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- Closed
- Central Library and all library locations
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- Head Start administrative offices and school district site
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium (closed for the summer), Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- Most Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate office
- Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed.
- Bulky Waste Drop and Household Hazardous Waste drop off centers (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)