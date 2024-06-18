Driver killed, several people airlifted to hospital after major crash in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – One man is dead, and several people are injured after a major crash in Blanco County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officers were called to the area of U.S. 281 near Alamo Lane for a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Recommended Videos

DPS said a driver in a Chevrolet Camaro traveling south veered into the northbound lane, crashing into a Toyota Highlander that was going north and the Honda Accord behind it.

It’s unclear what caused the Camaro driver to veer onto opposing traffic.

The Camaro driver was killed in the crash, and several others had to be airlifted to area hospitals, DPS said.

Two men, one woman and three juveniles were transported to hospitals.

The road will be shut down near the crash site for the next few hours.