SAPD releases bodycam video of fatal shooting of man at La Cantera apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Tuesday released bodycam footage of a fatal shooting of a man who was driving a reported stolen vehicle at a Northwest Side apartment complex in May.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, in the 17000 block of La Cantera Terrace.

Police were responding to a call for smoking marijuana at a swimming pool when the responding officers, identified as Travis Maxwell and Daniel Garcia, were alerted to an alleged stolen vehicle on the property.

One of the officers parked his vehicle behind the unoccupied vehicle to prevent it from leaving. The pair then proceeded to investigate the initial call, SAPD said in a news release.

The officers are seen at the start of the vehicle walking toward a nearby balcony. The video then shows the officers notice a man, later identified as 21-year-old Angel Cuevas, approaching and getting into the vehicle, police said.

The officers turned and ran toward the vehicle, passing a woman walking her dog. In the video, one of the officers can be heard saying “draw” several times as the pair ran toward the vehicle.

Cuevas proceeds to drive the vehicle over the curb and onto the grass toward the officers.

Police said both officers fired their weapons at the vehicle as it turned, eventually striking a nearby utility pole.

Cuevas was struck once, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Neither the officers nor the woman were injured.

Officers Maxwell and Garcia have eight months of service with SAPD.