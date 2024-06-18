South Side real estate professional spearheads initiative ‘project cool’ to keep seniors cool this summer

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

As temperatures rise and the summer heat becomes more intense, keeping our senior citizens safe and comfortable is more critical than ever.

A dedicated South Side business owner and real estate professional, Ben Godina, along with his partner Amanda Casanova, is taking action to ensure our elderly community stays cool.

G Partners & Realty, in collaboration with Good Samaritan Community Services, has launched “Project Cool,” a heartfelt initiative to distribute box fans to needy seniors throughout San Antonio.

The initiative, running from May 11, 2024, through June 28, 2024, aims to build on last year’s success. In 2023, the community’s generous contributions enabled 181 box fans to older adults. This year, with continued support, the goal is to surpass this achievement and ensure even more seniors are protected from the sweltering heat.

Local businesses and community members are encouraged to get involved, just like Patricia Sanchez with Capital Title of Texas, Megan Cloud with VIP Mortgage, and Jeff Cruz with Cherry Creek Mortgage, who have supported and opened their doors to this cause.

Project Cool’s culmination will occur on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 9 a.m., when all collected box fans will be delivered to Good Samaritan Community Services. Volunteers are welcome to help unload and distribute the fans.

This summer, let’s come together to support our elderly neighbors. We can significantly impact the project by sharing information about Project Cool and contributing in any way possible. Together, we can ensure that no senior in our community suffers through the heat without relief.

Community members can call, text, or email for more information or to contribute. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference and helps protect the well-being of our senior citizens. Anyone interested in contributing can donate to help purchase box fans, which cost approximately $26.70 each. For those who prefer not to handle the logistics, monetary donations are also welcome, and the team will purchase the fans on your behalf. For details on donating or volunteering, please contact Benjamin Godina or Amanda Casanova at 210-838-0584/210-473-3480 or visit www.GPartnersRealty.com.

