WATCH LIVE: The murder trial of Andres Tarnava Day 1

SAN ANTONIO – A man is on trial for killing, dismembering and burning the remains of a San Antonio woman.

Tarnava faces a possible maximum punishment of up to life in prison if he is found guilty for the fatal shooting of Marisol Klingelhofer, 49.

Missing Woman

In May 2021, Klingelhofer’s family had reported her missing after last seeing her on April 26, 2021.

As authorities searched for Klingelhofer, several witnesses helped lead them to Tarnava, who had once dated the victim.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tarnava confessed to killing Klingelhofer. He told police he also dismembered her and burned her remains in barrels, which were found on a property in Atascosa County.

Tarnava told police that he killed Klingelhofer because she allegedly stole some items from him that belonged to his late father.

Tarnava was later arrested and charged with murder.

Confession video in question

In February of this year, Tarnava’s attorney tried to suppress the video in which Tarnava admits to the slaying.

Defense attorney Cornelius Cox said that Tarnava didn’t voluntarily confess and therefore the video shouldn’t be admitted into trial.

Texas Ranger Brett Peters told the court that Tarnava was read his Miranda Rights and he waived them.

Parts of the nearly eight-hour video were shown during the hearing.

A judge denied the defense’s motion to suppress the video and it will be allowed to be shown to a jury.

Tarnava’s trial will begin around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

