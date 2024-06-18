82º
WATCH LIVE: The murder trial of Andres Tarnava Day 1

Tarnava is accused of killing, dismembering, burning the remains of Marisol Klingelhofer in 2021; KSAT will livestream proceedings

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is on trial for killing, dismembering and burning the remains of a San Antonio woman.

KSAT 12 will be livestreaming Andres Tarnava’s trial on KSAT Plus, KSAT.com and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Tarnava faces a possible maximum punishment of up to life in prison if he is found guilty for the fatal shooting of Marisol Klingelhofer, 49.

Missing Woman

In May 2021, Klingelhofer’s family had reported her missing after last seeing her on April 26, 2021.

As authorities searched for Klingelhofer, several witnesses helped lead them to Tarnava, who had once dated the victim.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tarnava confessed to killing Klingelhofer. He told police he also dismembered her and burned her remains in barrels, which were found on a property in Atascosa County.

Tarnava told police that he killed Klingelhofer because she allegedly stole some items from him that belonged to his late father.

Tarnava was later arrested and charged with murder.

Confession video in question

In February of this year, Tarnava’s attorney tried to suppress the video in which Tarnava admits to the slaying.

Defense attorney Cornelius Cox said that Tarnava didn’t voluntarily confess and therefore the video shouldn’t be admitted into trial.

Texas Ranger Brett Peters told the court that Tarnava was read his Miranda Rights and he waived them.

Parts of the nearly eight-hour video were shown during the hearing.

A judge denied the defense’s motion to suppress the video and it will be allowed to be shown to a jury.

Tarnava’s trial will begin around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The judge has issued a special order barring live chat during the YouTube stream.

You can watch the trial on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Andres Tarnava on trial for brutal murder of San Antonio woman. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

