2 people killed after gunfire between drivers ends in vehicle crash on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a shooting between drivers ends in a vehicle crash on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Martin Street and Northwest 24th Street, not far from South General McMullen and Elmendorf Lake Park.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling on West Martin Street when someone inside another vehicle starting shooting. That’s when, police say, the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch, onto some steps where a homeless man and woman were sitting.

Police said both of the homeless people were struck by the vehicle. The man became pinned under the vehicle and later died at the scene, police said. The woman was treated by emergency crews.

SAPD said a female passenger inside the car was also killed. The male driver of the car was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say presently there is no description of the shooting suspect or the vehicle used in the incident. The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.