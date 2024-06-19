Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed following a crash with a vehicle on the city’s Southwest Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of Southwest Military Drive, not far from Medina Base Road and Pearsall Park.

According to police, a male motorcyclist was riding a 2015 Kawasaki and was traveling southbound on SW Military Drive when it struck a 2021 Chevrolet making a left-hand turn onto Royal Gate Drive. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary police report states witnesses told officers that the motorcyclist was going at a high-rate of speed prior to the collision. It is unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

SAPD said the driver of the Chevrolet pulled over and remained on scene and cooperated with officers. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

The name and age of the motorcyclist killed was not released, pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.