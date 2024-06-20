81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Kaitlyn Marie Villalva last seen June 17

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, BCSO, Missing
Kaitlyn Marie Villalva was last seen on June 17 around 9:10 p.m., according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a missing teenage girl.

Kaitlyn Marie Villalva, 15, was last seen voluntarily leaving her home without her parent’s permission around 9:10 p.m. on Monday, a BCSO Facebook post said.

Recommended Videos

Kaitlyn might be with a man. She also has a diagnosed condition that requires medication, BCSO said. She was reported missing on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing grey oversized sweatpants, a black zip-up Calvin Klein hoodie, white Nike Air Force One shoes, and a black and white backpack.

Kaitlyn is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

It is a Class A misdemeanor to harbor a runaway and is punishable up to 1 year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

Anyone with any information on Kaitlyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos