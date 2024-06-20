BCSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Kaitlyn Marie Villalva was last seen on June 17 around 9:10 p.m., according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a missing teenage girl.

Kaitlyn Marie Villalva, 15, was last seen voluntarily leaving her home without her parent’s permission around 9:10 p.m. on Monday, a BCSO Facebook post said.

Kaitlyn might be with a man. She also has a diagnosed condition that requires medication, BCSO said. She was reported missing on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing grey oversized sweatpants, a black zip-up Calvin Klein hoodie, white Nike Air Force One shoes, and a black and white backpack.

Kaitlyn is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

It is a Class A misdemeanor to harbor a runaway and is punishable up to 1 year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

Anyone with any information on Kaitlyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.