Bexar County Sheriff’s Office begins search for missing 81-year-old man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Ramiro Castanon left his home around 12:30 p.m. in a gray 2022 Chevrolet Equinox 9 and was expected to arrive for an unspecified appointment in the 11600 block of Rainbow Ridge.

However, he did not arrive for the appointment, authorities said.

Castanon is 5-foot-5 with brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing glasses, a red button-up shirt, black slacks and beige shoes. He was also wearing a tan U.S. Navy hat like the one pictured above.

Authorities said his Equinox has a broken left taillight with the Texas license plate 2TJCP.

If anyone has information on Castanon’s latest whereabouts, the BCSO asks residents to call 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.