Chris Pine, Jake Gyllenhaal and more celebrities will be in San Antonio this weekend for Superhero Comic Con

Event will be held June 20 - 23 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

The 2024 Superhero Comic Con will take place June 20-23, 2024, at Freeman Expo Halls (3201 E. Houston St, 78219) and feature 29 celebrity guests including Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Pine, Diego Luna and Orlando Bloom. (Superhero Comic Con via Noisy Trumpet)

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrities will visit San Antonio this weekend for the 2024 Superhero Comic Con.

The event kicks off on Thursday at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall with 29 celebrity guests, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Pine, Diego Luna and Orlando Bloom. The event ends on Sunday.

The Superhero Comic Con, sponsored by Texas attorney Thomas J Henry, includes celebrity appearances, autographs, photo ops, panels, cosplay and illustrators.

As of Wednesday, these are the celebrities attending the Comic Con:

  • Chris Pine from “Star Trek” and “Wonder Woman”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal from “Road House” and “Southpaw”
  • Diego Luna from the “Star Wars” umbrella and shows like “Narcos: Mexico”
  • Orlando Bloom from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise
  • Ernie Hudson from “Ghostbusters”
  • Tom Welling from “Smallville” and “Lucifer”
  • Kimberly J. Brown from “Halloweentown”
  • Laura Vandervoort from “Smallville” and “Bitten”
  • Helen Slater, who played Linda Lee in 1984′s “Supergirl”
  • Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Benson in 1985′s “Back to the Future”
  • Peter Weller from “RoboCop” and “Naked Lunch”

For more information on the event, ticket prices and other celebrity announcements, click here.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

