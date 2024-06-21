Drivers on far West Side have another road closure to deal with this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers in San Antonio should prepare for road closures affecting the far West Side this weekend.

Beginning Friday evening at 9 p.m., the main lanes of northbound Loop 1604 between Highway 151 and Shaenfield Road will be closed for bridge deck work, according to an X post from TxDOT.

The Culebra Road underpass is also a part of the closures.

The roads are expected to be open at 5 p.m. Saturday.

