Drivers on far West Side have another road closure to deal with this weekend

Main lanes of northbound Loop 1604 between Highway 151 and Shaenfield Road will be closed for bridge deck work from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers in San Antonio should prepare for road closures affecting the far West Side this weekend.

Beginning Friday evening at 9 p.m., the main lanes of northbound Loop 1604 between Highway 151 and Shaenfield Road will be closed for bridge deck work, according to an X post from TxDOT.

The Culebra Road underpass is also a part of the closures.

The roads are expected to be open at 5 p.m. Saturday.

