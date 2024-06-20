TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound Loop 1604 at I-10 on far Northwest Side to be closed this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers, be prepared for yet another round of major construction closures on the far Northwest Side this weekend.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24, weather permitting.

The main lanes of I-10 and westbound Loop 1604 will remain open. The closure will allow crews to continue work on columns at the interchange.

The closures include:

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes at the I-10 Interchange - Left Lane Only

Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp to I-10 eastbound

I-10 eastbound exit ramp to Loop 1604 eastbound

Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp to I-10 westbound

I-10 eastbound collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 interchange

Cloverleaf ramps from Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 eastbound and I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

I-10 westbound frontage road between Loop 1604 westbound frontage road and the La Cantera exit ramp (Friday, Saturday and Sunday Nights only)

Access to businesses around the interchange will remain open. Closures may be opened throughout the weekend as work is completed. Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below.

These are the minimum closures required for the anticipated work. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic during this time. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays. Below is a map and detour information.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21, eastbound Loop 1604 will be closed at the I-10 interchange for column work. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DETOUR INFORMATION

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and to I-10 eastbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp and continue on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter the highway at the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp. Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes traffic looking to access I-10 EB will use the Loop 1604 EB frontage road leading to the I-10 EB frontage road and may enter the I-10 EB main lanes at the entrance ramp just past the interchange.

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes to I-10 eastbound and to I-10 westbound

All travelers on Loop 1604 WB looking to access I-10 EB will exit onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road and travel through the I-10 interchange, taking a signalized left turn onto the I-10 EB frontage road lanes then will continue on the frontage road to enter the I-10 EB main lanes at the next available entrance ramp. Loop 1604 WB traffic looking to access I-10 WB will exit onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road then continue onto the I-10 WB frontage road and enter I-10 WB at the entrance ramp just past the interchange.

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

All travelers on the I-10 EB main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit at Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 EB frontage road to the Loop 1604 interchange, and take a signalized right turn onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will take the frontage road exit ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the frontage road to Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Major construction closures will not be scheduled during the week of the July 4 holiday.

