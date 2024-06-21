Medical Examiner identifies 3 people killed in shooting, crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday released the names of three people killed in a shooting that ended in a crash on the West Side.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of West Martin Street near the intersection with Northwest 24th Street.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling on West Martin Street when someone inside another vehicle started shooting. That’s when, police said, the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch, onto some steps where a man and woman were sitting.

Police said both of the people were struck by the vehicle.

Roy Alderete, 37, became pinned under the vehicle and later died at the scene, police said. The ME’s Office said Alderete died of blunt force injuries. The woman was treated at the scene by emergency crews.

SAPD said Ariel Martinez, 27, a passenger in the car, was killed. Martinez died of gunshot wounds, the ME’s Office said.

Jonathan David Medrano, 31, the driver of the car, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Medrano also died of gunshot wounds, the ME’s Office said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.