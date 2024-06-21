Reinspection ordered at Mexican restaurant flagged for storing raw beef above open pancake mix

SAN ANTONIO – Dead pests, gnats and food stored on the floor are some of the violations that health inspectors found at three San Antonio restaurants that could make you sick.

La Jalisco

La Jalisco on 3503 Nogalitos Street got a 61 on its May 2024 inspection.

The report states it had to be reinspected after health inspectors found several violations.

Inspectors observed issues with food temperatures. Chicharron guisado and raw beef weren’t being cooled to the proper temperature.

Raw beef was being stored in a container above an uncovered pitcher of pancake mix.

The inspector says food contact surfaces and tables weren’t being sanitized properly.

KSAT visited La Jalisco, and despite several employees behind the counter, they said no manager or owner was available to answer our questions.

Thousand Oaks Cafe

A dead pest was spotted on the floor of Thousand Oaks Cafe at 4334 Thousand Oaks.

It scored a 79 on its May 2024 inspection.

The inspector noted issues with food temperatures and saw potatoes being stored on the floor and other food uncovered.

Tortillas were being kept in paper towels.

Tex Mex Tacos

Tex Mex Tacos on 1154 West Avenue was ordered to stay closed in May 2023 until it could get hot water.

In the report, the inspector noticed meat juice at the bottom of a freezer.

The inspector also saw gnats inside the restaurant and dirty vents inside the walk-in cooler.

The restaurant was given a score of 83.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Other scores from May 5 through May 11, 2024

Golden Chick #5, 100

2503 Military Drive SE

La Vaqueritas, 100

5402 Zarzamora

La Michoacana Meat Market, 100

2323 Military Dr SW

Steely Nevada’s, 100

7530 Bandera Road

Little Woodrow’s, 99

2535 Babcock Road

South China, 99

109 Cranne Ave

