SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for 3 women who robbed Circle K, shot store clerk

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who they say shot a store clerk during a convenience store robbery.

The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, June 17, at a Circle K convenience store in the 6730 block of Medina Base Road, not far from Loop 410 on the far Southwest Side.

According to police, the three women had entered the store and stole merchandise, just before being confronted by the store clerk.

That’s when, police say, one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the victim, wounding a 53-year-old man. The women then fled in a black sedan after the shooting. The three women have not yet been found, police said.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

When located, the women likely face a charge of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

