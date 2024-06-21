93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

US Border Patrol gives technology updates, shares dangers of migrating illegally

Search and rescue efforts are deployed as a result of unexpected dangers during illegal border crossing attempts

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Border, Laredo, Immigration, Migration, Border Patrol, CBP

LAREDO, Texas – The dangers of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border do not begin once people are caught.

Laredo’s Chief Patrol Agent Jesse Munoz said heat and the river are the biggest dangers.

“If you just look at the river, it might look calm,” Munoz said. “Then you start coming across, and you’re not a good swimmer, you come in danger of being taken away by current.”

U.S. Border Patrol uses drones with cameras and heat sensors to find migrants who might be struggling in the water or suffering from heat-related illnesses on land but are unable to get to help themselves.

“When they’re crossing, if they’re not able to make landfall, they tell us what is the last place we saw him go down, and we will go in there and we’ll try to recover the body,” Border Patrol agent Heriberto Espinoza said.

The technology to locate migrants crossing is evolving.

“A drone, as you can see, is operating at about 1,156 feet,” a drone operator said. “The agents have identified and located the subject in distress. And now, they’re rendering aid.”

Search and rescue teams also handle recovery operations due to crossing attempts.

“We’re going to recover either a body out of the water, evidence, a vehicle, narcotics,” Espinoza said.

“You don’t want to trust your life or the life of your loved ones to a smuggling organization,” Munoz said.

More related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Recommended Videos