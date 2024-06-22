SAPD says man fled after he stabbed his brother-in-law multiple times while drinking

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is searching for a man accused of stabbing his brother-in-law with a knife multiple times.

Officers responded to a home just after 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Observation Drive.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the victim had been drinking with his brother-in-law in the home’s backyard. The victim said that he didn’t want to drink anymore, which enraged his brother-in-law.

The suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The department said a family member first took the victim to an emergency clinic in critical condition and later to a local hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported. SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.