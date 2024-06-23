91º
70-year-old man struck by vehicle, rushed to hospital in critical condition, SAPD says

Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man hit by a vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Division Avenue.

Officers said the pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, attempted to cross the street where a vehicle traveling eastbound on Division Avenue hit him outside of the crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene, called 911 and aided the man before he was transferred to a local hospital.

Authorities said the driver was not intoxicated or distracted at the time of the crash.

The driver will not face any criminal charges, police said.

