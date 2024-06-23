70-year-old man struck by vehicle, rushed to hospital in critical condition, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man hit by a vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Division Avenue.

Officers said the pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, attempted to cross the street where a vehicle traveling eastbound on Division Avenue hit him outside of the crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene, called 911 and aided the man before he was transferred to a local hospital.

Authorities said the driver was not intoxicated or distracted at the time of the crash.

The driver will not face any criminal charges, police said.