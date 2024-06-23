71-year-old woman makes history as oldest contestant ever in Miss Texas USA pageant

“I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant,” she said. “In doing so, I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age.”

A contestant for Miss Texas USA has made history as the oldest person to compete for the state title.

Marissa Teijo, 71, faced off against nearly 100 other competitors at the pageant in Houston, KVIA-TV reported.

The pageant’s winner will go on to represent Texas in the Miss USA competition.

Teijo, an El Paso native, grew up on a farm and became interested in fitness at a young age.

Teijo has taken part in numerous fitness competitions over the years.

Around a month ago, Teijo posted on Instagram to share why she signed up for the pageant:

The Miss Universe organization recently made changes to its rules, aiming to be more inclusive, as reported by NBC News.

The inclusivity meant removing age limits and allowing married, divorced and pregnant women to participate.