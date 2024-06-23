SAPD arrests multiple suspects accused of kidnapping 4 people at motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested three suspects after multiple victims were held against their will at a motel.

Police said its officers received a call just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Interstate 35 North.

After officers arrived, they met with the caller who initially dialed 911. SAPD said the caller showed the officers pictures of the male victims who were being held against their will.

The caller also told police that the suspects were demanding to be paid before they would release the victims.

Authorities said that the officers were able to find the suspects and four male victims, ranging in age between 17 and 48 years old.

The suspects’ ages range between 23 and 57 years old, SAPD said.

SAPD detectives obtained search warrants for the motel rooms later Saturday night, the department said.

The victims’ conditions after their rescue are not yet known.

While SAPD described the incident as an aggravated kidnapping, it is unclear if the suspects have been formally charged with a crime or if they were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.