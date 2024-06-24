Deputies seize $35,000 cash, drugs in raid in northeast Bexar County

Alejandro Cordova, 26, was charged with four counts of drug possession.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies found $35,000 in cash and drugs while executing a search warrant at a home in northeast Bexar County, and one man was arrested.

Alejandro Cordova, 26, was charged with four counts of drug possession.

Recommended Videos

Deputies recently executed a search warrant in the 10100 block of Cricket Place, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

There, they found cash, money-counting machines, five handguns, one rifle and an illegal firearm switch.

Deputies said they also found drug paraphernalia, drug packaging, cocaine, Xanax pills, marijuana and THC.

Cordova was taken into custody at the Bexar County Jail.