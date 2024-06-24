Puppy killed, car destroyed in garage fire at home on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A puppy was killed and a car was destroyed following a garage fire at a home on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of West Dickson Avenue, not far from both Pleasanton Road and Southeast Military Drive.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the home. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire started in the garage and a car was destroyed. A woman was inside the home sleeping when her dog woke her up. The SAFD said she walked around the house, but couldn’t find the fire. A puppy was killed by the flames.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not provided. No injuries were reported.