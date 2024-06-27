Construction closure scheduled for Loop 1604, I-10 interchange this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Pack your patience and prepare for another weekend of traffic gridlock on the Northwest Side.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, TxDOT has planned a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 at the Loop 1604 interchange in both directions.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections during the closure.

The closure will allow crews to continue construction of the flyover ramps at the interchange, TxDOT said in a news release.

Following is the detour information:

I-10 EB Main lanes and to Loop 1604 EB

All travelers on the I-10 EB main lanes and those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road at Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. I-10 EB travelers can re-enter the main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

I-10 WB Main lanes and to Loop 1604 EB

All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 WB collector-distributor to travel through the interchange, re-entering the mainlanes after the interchange. All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will take the frontage road exit ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the frontage road to Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 EB Main lanes, Frontage Road and Loop 1604 EB Main lanes to I-10 EB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and will follow signs to I-10 EB. Those looking to enter I-10 EB mainlanes can enter via the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to return to the Loop 1604 EB main lanes or frontage road will continue on the I-10 EB frontage road and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 WB Frontage Road

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow signs for I-10 WB and continue on the I-10 WB frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

Refer to the graphic below for more information.

Map of construction closure at Loop 1604, I-10 interchange from 9 p.m. Friday, June 28 until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

