Drivers to get some breaks from Loop 1604, I-10 interchange construction closures this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers who have encountered constant construction closures during weekends at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange on the Northwest Side will be getting some relief this summer.

TxDOT announced Tuesday that the construction schedule at the busy interchange will include six weekends of minor or no closures through Labor Day.

Here is the summer weekend construction schedule that includes the minimum number of closures required to maintain project momentum:

June 28-July 1: Major closures. One highway will be closed in both directions (e.g. eastbound and westbound Loop 1604). Ramps may be closed.

July 4-8: No closures : All lanes will be open.

July 12-15: Major closures . One highway will be closed in both directions (e.g. eastbound and westbound Loop 1604). Ramps may be closed.

July 19-22: Some lane and ramp closures. One highway may be closed in a single direction. (e.g. eastbound Loop 1604).

July 26-29: Some lane and ramp closures. One highway may be closed in a single direction. (e.g. eastbound Loop 1604).

Aug. 2-5: Some lane and ramp closures. One highway may be closed in a single direction. (e.g. eastbound Loop 1604).

Aug. 9-12: No closures : All lanes will be open.

Aug. 16-19: Major closures . One highway will be closed in both directions (e.g. eastbound and westbound Loop 1604). Ramps may be closed.

Aug. 23-26: Major closures . One highway will be closed in both directions (e.g. eastbound and westbound Loop 1604). Ramps may be closed.

Aug. 30-Sept. 2: No closures: All lanes will be open.

Drivers are encouraged to consider the construction schedule as they plan summer activities and keep this important information in mind:

Weekend closures begin at 9 p.m. on Fridays and end at 5 a.m. on Mondays.

Access to businesses remain open during construction.

Law enforcement officers will assist with traffic flow at intersections.

Closures may open early if work is completed and the road is safe for drivers.

Detailed closure information will be shared each week as the work is confirmed.

Visit DriveTexas.org for the latest information on closures and road conditions.

All construction lane closures are weather-permitting and subject to change.

For the past several months, work has been focused on lifting and setting steel beams as crews construct flyover ramps at the interchange. Steel beam work is currently 50% complete with 75 beams in place. Later this year, the first flyover ramp is scheduled to open, connecting drivers from eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10, TxDOT said in a news release.

The Loop 1604 North Expansion is a Texas Clear Lanes project aimed at improving mobility and reducing congestion along 23 miles of Loop 1604 from SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) to Interstate 35. This project brings $1.4 billion of transportation investments including the expansion of main lanes from a 4- to 10-lane expressway, high-occupancy vehicles (HOV) lanes in each direction, a multi-level interchange at the I-10 intersection, an innovative intersection at Blanco Road, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations on the frontage roads.

The expansion is planned in six segments with four segments currently under construction.