Community calls on city for communication in search for ACS director’s seat

SAN ANTONIO – The search is still ongoing to fill the director’s seat at Animal Care Services.

A spokesperson for the city said that after more than 70 people applied for the job, interviews narrowed the search down to the single digits. As of Friday night, the city said the process is still ongoing, and no timeline has been released on when this decision will be finalized.

Community members like Beatrice De Los Santos say big expectations are in store for the city’s new hire.

“I think a good leader is listening to the community,” De Los Santos said. “Nobody wants to be at risk of this anymore. It’s got to stop.”

Her husband, Max, had his legs amputated after suffering from a dangerous dog attack last summer.

“It was the hardest thing that any person can go through,” De Los Santos said. “It’s time to do something different.”

The city said panelists, including city executives, ACS Advisory Board members and local animal welfare advocates, had interviewed four final applicants for the ACS director position.

However, people like Kelly Walls wish the city included more of the community in the discussion.

“I feel that the city missed an opportunity to have those individuals that could lend their voices to talk about the true impact,” Walls said. “They also did not include any victims of the dangerous dog attacks who could tell them about the struggles that they had.”

The city said it will update the public as soon as a decision is made.