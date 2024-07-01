City appoints interim director of Animal Care Services as search continues for permanent hire

The process is still ongoing to find a new director for San Antonio Animal Care Services.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh on Monday appointed an interim director of the Animal Care Services Department amid the search for a permanent hire.

Michael Shannon will act as interim director while city leaders search for a permanent replacement for Shannon Sims, who stepped down in May.

“Michael is a proven executive with the management and leadership experience to help in this interim period,” City Manager Erik Walsh said. “We have gone through a recent recruitment and interview process with potential candidates. I have chosen to continue to recruit candidates for this critical role for our organization.”

Shannon, a 22-year employee of the City, had most recently been serving as the director of the Development Services Department, where he oversaw land development, zoning, permitting, building inspections, code enforcement, and graffiti abatement. He also served as an ACS board member for four years.

While Shannon is working with ACS, Amin Tohmaz, will serve as interim director of the Development Services Department, a press release stated.

The search is still ongoing to fill the ACS director’s seat permanently.

A spokesperson for the city said Friday that the field of candidates was narrowed down to “single digits” from a pool of 70. No timeline was given about when the decision would be finalized.

“The ideal candidate will strengthen and foster relationships with the animal care community, our partners, and stakeholders; champion a healthy and thriving workforce; and support the placement of pets for life with a focus on enforcement,” Walsh said.