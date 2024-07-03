5 taken to hospital after T-bone crash on Northwest Side

Five people were taken to the hospital after a T-bone crash on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the 7800 block of Grissom Road.

The crash happened at around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7800 block of Grissom Road, not far from Misty Way Street and Cathedral Rock Park.

San Antonio police said a pickup truck T-boned a van.

Five people were taken to the hospital and one of them was in serious condition, police said.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone will face charges. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.