5 taken to hospital after T-bone crash on Northwest Side

Police say pickup truck T-boned a van on Grissom Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Five people were taken to the hospital after a T-bone crash on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the 7800 block of Grissom Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Five people were taken to a hospital after a T-bone crash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened at around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7800 block of Grissom Road, not far from Misty Way Street and Cathedral Rock Park.

San Antonio police said a pickup truck T-boned a van.

Five people were taken to the hospital and one of them was in serious condition, police said.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone will face charges. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

