‘Evita’ musical comes to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a glitzy and emotional stage production when the musical “Evita” comes to the Harlequin Theatre at JBSA- Ft. Sam Houston.

The musical, set in Argentina between 1934 and 1952, follows Eva Duarte-Peron on her journey from a poor child to actress, then wife of President Juan Perón before dying from cancer at age 33.

Rachel Guzman & the cast of Evita at The Harlequin Theatre in Ft. Sam Houston (KSAT 2024)

San Antonian Rachel Guzman is playing the main role of Eva Perón.

Complete with 17 costume changes, Guzman told KSAT she’s excited to play Perón, which she called a “dream role.”

Evita hits the stage from July 21 to July 14.

It features popular songs such as “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” and “You Must Love Me.”

Even though the show is on JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston, the show is open to the public. For tickets and more information about getting on base, click here.

