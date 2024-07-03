85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘Evita’ musical comes to San Antonio

Classic musical playing at Harlequin Theatre on JBSA- Ft. Sam Houston

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: San Antonio, Backstage, Things To Do, Entertainment, Arts, Harlequin Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a glitzy and emotional stage production when the musical “Evita” comes to the Harlequin Theatre at JBSA- Ft. Sam Houston.

The musical, set in Argentina between 1934 and 1952, follows Eva Duarte-Peron on her journey from a poor child to actress, then wife of President Juan Perón before dying from cancer at age 33.

Rachel Guzman & the cast of Evita at The Harlequin Theatre in Ft. Sam Houston (KSAT 2024)

San Antonian Rachel Guzman is playing the main role of Eva Perón.

Complete with 17 costume changes, Guzman told KSAT she’s excited to play Perón, which she called a “dream role.”

Evita hits the stage from July 21 to July 14.

It features popular songs such as “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” and “You Must Love Me.”

Rachel Guzman as Eva Perón in Evita at The Harlequin Theatre in Ft. Sam Houston (KSAT 2024)

Even though the show is on JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston, the show is open to the public. For tickets and more information about getting on base, click here.

RELATED

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos