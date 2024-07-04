95º
4-year-old girl dead after being left unattended in pickup truck in northwest Houston

The investigation is underway

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

4-year-old girl dies in a hot car in the 6500 block of Hollister in Houston. (Credit: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON, Texas – An investigation is underway in northwest Houston after a 4-year-old girl died after being left unattended in a pickup truck Wednesday evening.

Houston police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 6500 block of Hollister Road near Wilshire Place Drive after the people who were in the car reported the child had been left inside, according to KSAT’s sister station, KPRC.

The police and fire department found the girl in the pickup truck. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson told KPRC that two women and three children were in the pickup truck. Only the two women and two children exited the truck and went into an apartment.

The case will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to decide if charges will be filed.

