WATCH at 6 p.m.: Day 3 of ‘A Taste of New Orleans’ at Fiesta 2025

A Taste of New Orleans event during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta foodies can indulge and savor New Orleans-style cuisine during “A Taste of New Orleans” for Fiesta 2025.

The three-day event kicked off Friday at the Sunken Garden Theater.

On the final day of “A Taste of New Orleans,” festivities began at noon and is expected to end at 10 p.m.

KSAT will provide live coverage of the event starting at 6 p.m.

If you plan to attend the 39th annual event, Fiesta-goers can relish a variety of foods, including gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya and more, while enjoying a selection of jazz and blues music.

Aside from the Louisiana-style foods, the family-friendly event will also feature face painting, play areas and more.

According to Fiesta organizers, all proceeds from “A Taste of New Orleans” support youth and residents of the San Antonio community.

Guide to street closures, parking for Fiesta 2025 in downtown San Antonio

