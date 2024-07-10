Quick response saves dogs from East Side house fire, SAFD says

The first arriving crews noticed flames in the home’s attic.

SAN ANTONIO – A quick response by authorities prevented further damage to an East Side home following a fire on Tuesday evening.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire in the 400 block of Hub Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The first arriving crews noticed flames in the home’s attic. SAFD believes the fire started in the back corner of the house.

Fire officials said one person was inside the home when the fire started and managed to escape safely.

Several dogs were rescued from the home, and authorities are actively searching for others. One dog was revived and given back to the homeowner, SAFD said.

A neighboring home was slightly damaged by the flames, according to SAFD.

The house is not livable because it has extensive smoke damage and needs electrical repairs, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.