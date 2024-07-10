San Antonio Food Bank bridges summer meal gap for students in need

SAN ANTONIO – While many students relying on meals provided at school, summer break poses challenges for families in need, but the San Antonio Food Bank has stepped up to provide assistance.

“The school lunch program does such a great job of nourishing kids during the school year, but the summer kids go without so the food bank has to step up and there’s so many great organizations and people and companies to make sure kids don’t go during the summer,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

The food bank says that more than 200,000 students living in low income households in the San Antonio area rely on school meals and its ”Summer Meals for Kids” program aims to fill the summer meal gap by offering nutritious meals and groceries.

“Often times our locations are literal apartment complexes where moms and dads have to go to work, and kids are home and it’s the community center where the meals are delivered, and kids are fed from that community center. We just want to make sure no child goes hungry,” Cooper said.

The Summer Meal for Kids program runs from June 3 to Aug. 16.

The food bank has a map where you can find locations where meals are distributed.

Cooper encourages the community to get involved this summer whiles there’s still time.

“If you have a little bit of extra time this summer and you want to make a difference for a child in need, please go to our website, register to volunteer. We could sure use the help,” Cooper said.

San Antonio resident Joborah Smith is volunteering this summer and says it’s incredibly meaningful to be part of this program.

“My mom would walk me down to the elementary school and we would all get in the gym, and they would have packed lunches for us during the summertime,” Smith said.

Smith is one of the dedicated volunteers helping pack meals for kids this summer.

“I really, really enjoy this. It really makes me feel warm inside that I know I’m helping out kids, people that need to be fed throughout the summer,” Smith said.