Alternative hip-hop group The Pharcyde to visit Stable Hall in August

SAN ANTONIO – A bizarre ride from The Pharcyde is on the horizon for hip-hop lovers in San Antonio.

The alternative hip-hop group will visit the Stable Hall at Pearl on Aug. 15. The group last played in San Antonio in 1996.

Regarded as one of hip hop’s most beloved groups, The Pharcyde is known for songs such as “Runnin’,” Passin’ Me By” and “Drop.”

Three of the four members featured on The Pharcyde’s 1992 debut album “Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde” will appear at the concert.

Pre-sale tickets for Stable Hall members and others will run from July 10 - 11.

The public can begin purchasing tickets on Friday, July 12.

Tickets are $35 and $38 if purchased on the day of the show, according to a Stable Hall press release.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

