75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Bexar County set to open applications for gun safety research funding this week

Community-based organizations focused on gun safety and education can receive funding up to $5,000

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Gun Violence, Gun Safety, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Big Mama’s Safe House has a simple mission, but it’s one that’s tough to tackle.

“Whether you’re a gun owner or not, we want to educate everyone on safety,” Big Mama’s Safe House executive director Rosemary Williams said. “We want to invest in our children and the safety of our children.”

The gun safety nonprofit is trying to change San Antonio’s gun violence statistics through service and education. Soon, Big Mama’s will have a new office located on the West Side. However, staying visible in the community requires support.

Bexar County hopes to help through the first phase of a gun safety and education initiative. The county plans to partner with local organizations to learn where the community stands on these issues.

“They are the experts on what they do,” Bexar County public information officer Monica Ramos said.

Community-based organizations can apply for the funding starting Friday morning at this website. Each group can receive up to $5,000 to help gather gun safety research in phase one.

Ramos said the county has $100,000 to give out.

“This program will reach different individuals where they live and where they work with their interact,” Ramos said.

The funding will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, but the deadline for submissions is Sept. 12.

Phase two of this initiative will take data found in phase one and create an outreach plan to address specific needs in Bexar County. Ramos said a separate round of funding is expected for phase two.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email

Recommended Videos