79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

18-wheeler rolls over on Loop 410 South, spills cargo on highway below on SE Side

I-37 North at 410 was shut down for following big rig crash

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Traffic, Crash, 18-wheeler, Southeast Side, Loop 410, Interstate 37
Crash on 410 South ramp to I-37 South (KSAT 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash has caused a big mess on the far Southeast Side early Friday morning.

The big rig rolled over around 9:50 a.m. on the Loop 410 South ramp flyover headed to the Interstate 37 South ramp.

Recommended Videos

The 18-wheeler lost its cargo and it spilled onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 37, causing it to shut down while officials cleaned up the debris.

Officials did not say what the cargo was, but it appeared to the be recyclables or cardboard boxes.

Officials did not say if any other vehicles were involved or share the status of the driver.

The crash backed up traffic on I-37 North for miles to US Highway 181. The northbound lanes of I-37 North at Loop 410 remained closed as of 10:20 a.m. Friday.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos