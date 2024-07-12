18-wheeler rolls over on Loop 410 South, spills cargo on highway below on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash has caused a big mess on the far Southeast Side early Friday morning.

The big rig rolled over around 9:50 a.m. on the Loop 410 South ramp flyover headed to the Interstate 37 South ramp.

The 18-wheeler lost its cargo and it spilled onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 37, causing it to shut down while officials cleaned up the debris.

MAJOR CRASH ALERT FROM @KSATRJ: An 18-wheeler rolled over on the Loop 410 South ramp to I-37 South on the SE Side. The big rig spilled its cargo onto the highway below, I-37 North. The ramp and I-37 North have been closed while officials clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/QsRB77bFxr — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) July 12, 2024

Officials did not say what the cargo was, but it appeared to the be recyclables or cardboard boxes.

Officials did not say if any other vehicles were involved or share the status of the driver.

The crash backed up traffic on I-37 North for miles to US Highway 181. The northbound lanes of I-37 North at Loop 410 remained closed as of 10:20 a.m. Friday.

