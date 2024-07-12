Alamo Bowl announces selection pool of teams for 2024, 2025 football games

SAN ANTONIO – The Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday announced its selection pool of teams for the 2024 bowl game that is slated to take place Saturday, Dec. 28 in San Antonio.

A press release said for the final two years of its bowl agreement, the matchup will feature the first choice from the Big 12 conference pool and the Pac-12/former Pac-12 pool, after the College Football Playoff field is selected.

“This collaboration between the Big 12 and Pac-12 as well as the former Pac-12 members and their new conferences in the ACC and the Big Ten will help us continue to host thrilling games between nationally ranked teams in front of capacity crowds while setting us up for success during the next round of bowl agreements that start in 2026,” Clyde Rucker, the 2024 Chair of the Valero Alamo Bowl, said.

The Alamo Bowl has featured teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 dating back to 2010, and often has provided high-scoring down-to-the-wire games. It’s been a Top 25 matchup for eight of the last 10 years.

We are excited to announce the 24 teams that will be eligible to play in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, December 28 at 6:30pm CT on ABC! Looking forward to another great bowl season.#ValeroAlamoBowl pic.twitter.com/QWKZstJxXf — Valero Alamo Bowl (@valeroalamobowl) July 12, 2024

“The San Antonio bowl experience is a special one, and the Valero Alamo Bowl is looking forward to rewarding two of these 24 universities with an unforgettable holiday trip to celebrate their successful seasons,” the press release said.

The bowl game is set to be played at the Alamodome and will be televised on KSAT 12. Tickets are on sale now through the Valero Alamo Bowl website.

The Action Network in June reported that the bowl game previously was denied an attempt to be able to select either the Texas Longhorns or the Oklahoma Sooners for its bowl games in 2024 and 2025 when they begin to play in the Southeastern Conference, if either failed to make the inaugural College Football Playoff 12-team field.

The Action Network said that despite having a tentative plan in place, they received substantial “pushback” from the two schools and the other current SEC Bowls and the SEC.

It’s been either the Sooners or Longhorns as the Big 12 representative for each of the past five seasons.

In February it was announced that the Pac-12 schools slated to leave their conference for new homes would still play in bowl games that had Pac-12 ties for the next two years. The current contracts between the 10 football conferences and the present bowl games are all slated to end after the 2025 season.

Here’s a full list of the possible 2024 and 2025 teams eligible to play in the game:

Big 12 Schools Pac-12 Schools BYU Arizona (to Big 12 Conference) Baylor Arizona State (to Big 12 Conference) Cincinnati California (to ACC) Houston Colorado (to Big 12 Conference) Iowa State Oregon (to Big 10 Conference) Kansas Oregon State (remaining in Pac-12) Kansas State Stanford (to ACC) Oklahoma State UCLA (to Big 10 Conference) TCU USC (to Big 10 Conference) Texas Tech Utah (to Big 12) UCF Washington (to Big 10 Conference) West Virginia Washington State (remaining in Pac-12)

