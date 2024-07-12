Joe Rogan’s San Antonio stand-up comedy show will air live on Netflix

FILE - UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan speaks at the weigh in before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, on Dec. 7, 2012. Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a note to employees Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, that while he condemned Rogan's use of racist language, he did not believe that cutting ties with the popular personality was the answer. Ek's message came a day after Rogan apologized for using racist slurs on his podcast and removed several episodes from Spotify. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan will bring more than just his sense of humor to San Antonio. He’ll also bring a worldwide audience to the Alamo City.

Rogan’s next comedy special — “Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats” — will air live on Netflix on Aug. 3 from the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio.

Recommended Videos

The special, which Netflix said is Rogan’s first in six years, is the latest stand-up show to air live on the streamer.

Nearly one full year after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, Rock returned to the stage in a stand-up comedy special called “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” on March 4, 2023. Rock’s special was the first livestreamed event in Netflix history.

Earlier this year, comedian Katt Williams debuted the second stand-up special in the network’s history, “Katt Williams: Woke Foke,” on May 4. The streamer will continue to expand its livestream offerings this Christmas when it airs two NFL regular season games for the first time as part of a three-year contract with the league.

Rogan posted about the announcement on his Instagram account earlier this week.

“Saturday, August 3rd. I’m doing a live comedy special on @netflix at 10 p.m. east coast time,” Rogan said in the post. “I’m very pumped for this, and I hope you enjoy it.”

According to Rogan and the Majestic Theatre’s websites, Rogan will perform twice: Friday, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

Doors for the Aug. 2 show open at 5:30 p.m. before Rogan is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Netflix said Rogan’s special will air live on the platform at 9 p.m. central time on Aug. 3.

For information on where to buy tickets, click here.

More related coverage on KSAT: