Texas Agricultural Commissioner describes shooting at Donald Trump campaign rally

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller was at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday when an assassination attempt injured Trump, leaving one person dead and two others critically injured.

“Trump was about, less than ten minutes into his presentation, and I heard a pop. I thought it was a balloon. Then I heard a second pop. I thought, well, maybe it’s fireworks because it wasn’t very loud. And the third one, I figured out what it was. It was gunfire,” Miller said on a Zoom call Sunday morning.

The rally was far from the first one Miller had attended. He told KSAT that he’s felt comfortable with security measures so far.

“So, it was secure. The problem is, this guy didn’t go through security. He wasn’t even on the property. You know, he was, like, 130-150 yards away, across the street on a warehouse, you know, some kind of metal building,” he continued.

Miller says he was standing close enough to the former president to see a look of shock fall on his face when the sound of gunfire erupted.

“After the shooting stopped, I started looking around me, and a gentleman behind me was hit in the head. He actually died, and a woman behind me was hit in the chest, and she was bleeding profusely,” he said. “And I think she’s still in critical condition.”

Miller believes this will unite Americans against acts of political violence, something he is all too familiar with.

“You know, as an elected official, I have death threats all the time,” he said. “So it’s always on your mind. But it just never happens. I mean, this hadn’t happened in 40-something years... I hope I never get to witness another one because it’s pretty traumatic to go through it”.