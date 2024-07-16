Congressman Joaquin Castro seeking public input on Latino film nominations to National Film Registry

US Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) has launched a nationwide call for the public to suggest Latino-driven films that should be preserved in the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress, according to a press release from his office.

The forthcoming list would be the third call from the congressman. Last year, 27 films were nominated for inclusion in the registry, including “The Longoria Affair,” “Tortilla Soup” and “Under the Same Moon.”

“For more than a century, Latino filmmakers have poured their talent and creativity into bringing our stories to the silver screen,” Castro said. “I’m looking forward to putting together an incredible list of the Latino films that have shaped American life for the Library of Congress to consider as they select this year’s additions to the National Film Registry.”

Castro, in 2021, while serving as chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, advocated for “Selena” to be nominated to the registry in 1997. In subsequent years, Castro also nominated two films, “The Ballad of Gregoria Cortez” and “¡Alambrista!”

The release said that eligible films must be at least 10 years old. Nominations are encouraged to be made to Castro’s office and directly to the Library of Congress.

The National Film Registry archives films of cultural, historic or aesthetic significance to life in the United States.

To make your nominations, click here.