‘I feel for them’: SAPD officer describes helping Houston residents recover from Hurricane Beryl

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two dozen San Antonio police officers have returned from Houston after helping residents and businesses recover from Hurricane Beryl.

Video shared by the Houston Police Department showed a sea of support rolling into the city, including several patrol units from different agencies.

The San Antonio Police Department sent 22 people -- the most of any law enforcement agency.

“We really didn’t have much information,” said SAPD Lt. David Bacarreza. “All we knew was that Houston needed us and we wanted to go support. And I commend those officers that came with us.”

Bacarreza said the officers worked 12-hour shifts overnight and were paired up with HPD officers.

“You saw trees in the middle of the street and lights down,” Bacarreza said. “A lot of the traffic lights were not working.”

With parts of the city without power, Houston PD had concerns about looting, Bacarreza said.

“A lot of the businesses were closed because they didn’t have any power,” he said. “So it was a different environment.”

Houston police officers also had damage at their own homes to take care of.

“I feel for them,” Bacarreza said. “I feel for the folks that were there. It’s tough. "

